South Dakota News Digest

Here’s a look at AP’s general news coverage in South Dakota. Questions about coverage plans go to News Editor Doug Glass at 612-332-2727 or dglass@ap.org. Jeff Baenen is on the desk.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories, digests and digest advisories will keep you up to date.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STURGIS RALLY

STURGIS, S.D. — Up to 1,300 coronavirus tests will be available for Sturgis residents following the annual motorcycle rally in August, which typically draws hundreds of thousands of riders to the city. SENT: 170 words.

DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE

FARGO, N.D. — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a request for an emergency order to delay the process of shutting down the Dakota Access pipeline while attorneys appeal a ruling to shutter the pipeline during the course of an environmental review. SENT: 275 words, photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE FLAG EMBLEM

GETTYSBURG, S.D. — Officials have confirmed that a logo that included a Confederate flag has been removed from police department cars, buildings and patches in a small South Dakota community named for the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg. SENT: 295 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STURGIS RALLY

SPORTS:

TWINS-OVER THE HILL

MINNEAPOLIS — When the Minnesota Twins signed right-hander Rich Hill this winter, they were expecting him to be available around midseason after recovery from an elbow injury. Now the 40-year-old will be ready right away, due to the pandemic that pushed the schedule back by four months. Hill’s presence gives the defending AL Central champions another proven arm for a deep rotation. By Dave Campbell. UPCOMING: 600 words, by 5 p.m. CDT.

CHIEFS-MAHOMES

One day after signing the richest contract in professional sports history Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes talks about the $503 million deal -- and how he intends to meet expectations. Mahomes won the MVP award in 2018 as well as a Super Bowl ring and the Super Bowl MVP last season. By Michael Marot. UPCOMING: 750 words, with photos by 4 p.m. CDT.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to apsiouxfalls@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.