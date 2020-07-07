Advertisement

Rapid City’s Police Activities League returns

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:16 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s Police Activities League is re-starting Monday night, but with a twist to be COVID-friendly.

The activities are youth-centered with the help of community partnerships. GenPro Energy Solutions, donated a van with solar panels to power video games.

RC Pal events will take place every Monday until Aug. 3. Sign-in starts at 5 p.m., with activities at 6, and food will be provided.

Organizers say events like this are important for police to positively interact with kids.

“We’re trying to come up with creative ways to keep kids busy because kids should be busy and we love to develop relationship with kids in our community,” said RCPD Lt. Brian Blenner. “So, we’re trying something new tonight, some Spike Ball, some whiffle ball in the Square, make it COVID-friendly. It’s time to get the kids out, and really just have some fun and play.”

The events free to kids ages 10 to 15, and all you need to participate is a waiver signed by a parent or guardian.

