Latest South Dakota news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem accompanied President Donald Trump to Washington aboard Air Force One on Friday night despite having had close contact with Trump’s son’s girlfriend, who had tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump has been in a position all along to encounter a virus that spreads from people who don’t feel sick, such as Noem, who had interacted closely at a campaign fundraiser with Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who turned out to be infected. Noem's spokesperson, Maggie Seidel, says the Republican governor didn't wear a mask on the plane and chatted with the president as the flight returned to Washington, D.C.

US Supreme Court deals blow to Keystone oil pipeline project

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has handed another blow to the disputed Keystone XL pipeline from Canada by keeping in place a lower court ruling that blocked a key permit for the project. However, Monday’s order also put on hold the lower court ruling as it pertains to other oil and gas pipelines across the nation. The Trump administration had argued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit program that has been in the place since the 1970s was functioning properly when it was cancelled by a Montana judge in April. Critics argued the program allows pipeline companies to skirt responsibility for damage to water bodies.

South Dakota man linked to Russian spy sentenced for fraud

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A former conservative operative who was once romantically linked to a Russian agent has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison in South Dakota. Paul Erickson was not charged in connection to his relationship with Maria Butina. She was deported in October after admitting she sought to infiltrate conservative U.S. political groups and promote Russia’s agenda. The Argus Leader reports that Erickson pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering as part of fraudulent investment schemes he operated for many years. Prosecutors say Erickson concocted multiple investment schemes from 1996 to August 2018.

Protester at Trump's Mount Rushmore event faces 5 charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — One of the leaders of a protest before President Donald Trump’s pre-Independence Day appearance at Mount Rushmore was officially charged for allegedly stealing a shield from a law enforcement officer. Thirty-eight-year-old Nick Tilsen, of Porcupine, South Dakota, is charged with second-degree robbery, simple assault and three other charges stemming from Friday’s demonstration that drew more than 100 protesters in 95-degree heat. Tilsen is a a member of the Oglala Lakota tribe and the president of a local activist organization called NDN Collective.

Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline shut down for additional environmental review more than three years after it began pumping oil. The ruling Monday hands a victory to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and delivers a blow to President Donald Trump’s efforts to weaken public health and environmental protections his administration views as obstacles to businesses. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., wrote that he was “mindful of the disruption” that shutting down the pipeline would cause, but that it must be done within 30 days. Pipeline owner Energy Transfer says it will ask a court to halt the order.

Charges pending for driver who hit, killed man, patrol says

WINNER, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol says charges are pending against the driver who struck and killed a man who was walking along a highway near Winner. The patrol says the crash happened about 2 a.m. Saturday on Highway 18. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The 38-year-old driver of the car and a 42-year-old female passenger were not injured. The names of those involved have not been released.