Advertisement

In reversal, Georgia universities to now mandate masks

By JEFF AMY Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:48 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's 26 public universities and colleges will mandate campus-wide mask wearing after the state university system reversed itself on Monday.

The University System of Georgia had previously told schools they should “strongly encourage” students and others to wear masks, but said that the system’s 26 universities couldn’t mandate face coverings for their 330,000 students despite concerns about COVID-19 transmission.

Masks became a central point of contention in part because all the universities, at the behest of regents, are planning face-to-face instruction for all students beginning in August.

Faculty and employees have increasingly been demanding that their institutions mandate masks to slow virus transmission, signing letters and petitions. Administrators on Monday evening agreed, saying all faculty, staff, students and visitors must wear masks inside buildings beginning July 15.

“Face covering use will be in addition to and is not a substitute for social distancing,” the system wrote in its online announcement.

Masks won't be required in dorm rooms or outdoors, or when alone in private offices or study rooms. Those who refuse will be asked to mask up or leave, and could be disciplined for repeated refusal.

The system also widened the list of conditions that can qualify employees to teach or work remotely, which had become another flash point.

The system credited both shifts to changes in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pointing to a June 25 press release. That statement broadened CDC guidance on who might be at risk of severe illness, removing the previous age threshold of 65 and including pregnancy and obesity as risk factors. It reiterated guidance on mask use, but did not explicitly change it.

Faculty groups at Georgia Tech, Georgia State University, Augusta University and the University of West Georgia had sent letters protesting, as did the United Campus Workers of Georgia, a union that represents employees at multiple universities.

“This is the bare minimum and it took too long.” Janet Frick, a University of Georgia psychology professor wrote on Twitter Monday night.

Faculty and staff demands are broader than just masks. For example, multiple groups say their campuses need a better plan to test for and isolate coronavirus infections. Beyond that, some faculty members continue to push for more online teaching, which at some institutions can require high-level approval.

“We emphasize that no faculty, staff, or student should be coerced into risking their health and the health of their families by working and/or learning on campus when there is a remote/online equivalent,” wrote Georgia Tech faculty in a petition that’s garnered 900 faculty signatures.

Each university developed its own reopening plan, but used system guidance to do so and had to get system approval. Some faculty members say governor-appointed regents and Chancellor Steve Wrigley are keeping too tight a reign on the sprawling system, saying they need to do more to empower presidents.

“A one-size-fits-all approach does not work for the diversity within the University System of Georgia campuses,” wrote members of two faculty committees at Georgia State. “Therefore, we believe that each university president should have the autonomy to devise a specific plan, in consultation with their own faculty, to best address the safety and health of their university communities.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Atlanta Mayor: No need for troops, despite governor’s order

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK and BEN NADLER
Atlanta's mayor says she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point.

National

COVID cases continue to rise across the US

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Florida governor not revealing the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients, as the outbreak grows.

Coronavirus

At least 8 Mississippi lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 44 minutes ago
At least eight Mississippi lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus after working several weeks in a Capitol where many people stood or sat close together and did not wear masks.

National

US government launches campaign to reduce high suicide rates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By HOPE YEN
The U.S. government is launching a national campaign aimed at reducing high suicide rates, particularly among veterans.

National

NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims that it broke compliance rules in its dealings with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, New York state announced Tuesday.

Latest News

National

US nuclear lab investigates breach at plutonium facility

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press
The area inside the plutonium facility was secured and there was no risk to public health or safety, lab officials said.

National Politics

Mary Trump’s book offers devastating portrayal of president

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president's elder brother, who died in 1981. She has a doctorate in psychology.

National Politics

US notifies UN of withdrawal from World Health Organization

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE
The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, although the pullout won’t take effect until next year, meaning it could be rescinded under a new administration of if circumstances change.

National Politics

Trump says he will pressure states to reopen schools in fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday assailed plans by some local districts to offer in-person instruction only a few days a week and said schools must be “fully operational” even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Trump: We want to reopen schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump spoke at a discussion on how to reopen U.S. schools.

Coronavirus

Debate over reopening schools amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Local and federal officials are debating how to safely reopen schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.