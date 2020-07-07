Here is the latest South Dakota news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has reimposed some regulations that were loosened during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor signed an executive order Tuesday rescinding previous orders she signed as part of South Dakota's COVID-19 response. The Argus Leader reports Noem's new order keeps a state of emergency in place for purposes of federal coronavirus funding. Under Noem's new executive order, South Dakotans whose driver’s licenses, permits and nondriver’s identification cards expired have until Dec. 30 to renew them. Anyone who was unable to take care of titling and registration of motor vehicles, manufactured homes and boats while county buildings were closed needs to take care of it by Aug. 1, under Noem's new order.

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Up to 1,300 coronavirus tests will be available for Sturgis residents following the annual motorcycle rally in August, which typically draws hundreds of thousands of riders to the city. City manager Daniel Ainslie briefed the City Council Monday night on the plan to protect local residents from contracting COVID-19 when the rally is held Aug. 7-16. Besides regular testing for people with symptoms, the report says asymptomatic front-line residents would be able to be tested following the rally. The proposal is meant “to identify asymptomatic residents following the events so that they can self-isolate to avoid inadvertent spread.” Monument Health would be able to conduct up to 1,300 tests to identify asymptomatic patients.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge rejected a request for an emergency order to delay the process of shutting down the Dakota Access pipeline while attorneys appeal a ruling to shutter the pipeline during the course of an environmental review. Pipeline attorneys filed the motion — along with a notice of appeal — late Monday after U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled to stop the flow of oil by Aug. 5. In denying the request for an expedited ruling, Boasberg said Tuesday he will scheduled a status hearing to discuss scheduling when he receives the Dakota Access motion to keep the pipeline running. Dakota Access attorney William Scherman said in his motion filed Monday that shutting down the pipeline requires a number of time-consuming and expensive steps that would take ”well more” than 30 days.

GETTYSBURG, S.D. (AP) — The City Council in a South Dakota community named for the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg says a logo that included a Confederate flag has been removed from police department cars, buildings and patches. A statement from the council Monday night says police Chief Dave Mogard has removed the logo from all uniforms, vehicles and buildings. Several local residents, including Selwyn Jones, an uncle of George Floyd, called for the decal to be removed because they viewed it as a symbol of oppression and hatred. Floyd, a Black man, died after he was arrested and restrained by police in Minneapolis. Local residents had earlier said that the department removed decals from its squad cars, but officials previously hadn't confirmed that.