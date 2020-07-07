COVID-19 lockdown for Oglala Sioux Tribe until Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There will be no nonessential travel to or from the Pine Ridge Reservation for 72 hours, according to the Oglala Sioux Tribe Public Information Officer and COVID-19 Response Task Force.

The lockdown began Monday, July 6 and runs until 2:45 p.m. Thursday, July 9. Travel for anything but medical appointments is not allowed. A curfew will be enforced as well.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, Oglala Lakota County has 99 total positive cases as of Tuesday morning. Oglala Lakota County ranks seventh for the most COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.

Individuals who have been away from Pine Ridge Reservations for more than 24 hours must enter a 14-day quarantine before returning. All OST employees are on administrative leave except for emergency medical personnel and the Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.