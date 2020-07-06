Advertisement

South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

By STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:07 PM MDT|Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:28 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Shortly after fireworks above Mount Rushmore disappeared into the night sky on Friday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem accompanied President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One despite having had close contact with Trump’s son’s girlfriend, who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Gov. Kristi Noem greet President Donald Trump and first Lady Melania Trump upon arrival at Ellsworth Air Force Base, Friday, July 3, 2020, in Rapid City, S.D. Trump is en route to Mount Rushmore National Memorial.
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Gov. Kristi Noem greet President Donald Trump and first Lady Melania Trump upon arrival at Ellsworth Air Force Base, Friday, July 3, 2020, in Rapid City, S.D. Trump is en route to Mount Rushmore National Memorial.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump has been in a position all along to encounter a virus that spreads from people who don’t feel sick, such as Noem, who had interacted closely at a campaign fundraiser with Donald Trump Jr.‘s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who turned out to be infected. Noem didn’t wear a mask on the plane and chatted with the president as the flight returned to Washington, D.C., according to her spokesperson, Maggie Seidel.

Noem had tested negative for COVID-19 shortly before welcoming Trump to South Dakota on Friday, a day after she had interacted with Guilfoyle. One photo on social media showed Noem and Guilfoyle, who is also a Trump campaign staff member, hugging. The Trump campaign announced that Guilfoyle had tested positive on Friday.

Guilfoyle's infection prompted some Republicans, such as Rep. Greg Gianforte of Montana, to take precautions against the spread of the coronavirus. He suspended in-person campaigning for his gubernatorial bid after his wife and his running mate both attended a fundraiser with Guilfoyle earlier in the week.

Noem doesn’t plan anything similar or to get tested again for the virus, Seidel said. She cast Noem’s decision to fly on Air Force One as a demonstration of how to live with the virus. Seidel pointed to comments from the World Health Organization that the spread of the virus is “rare” from asymptomatic people. But that runs counter to guidance from public health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that advises people to wear masks when interacting with people outside their household.

The CDC says that people with active infections can still test negative, especially if it is early in the infection. The agency recommends that even people who test negative take precautions like avoiding close contact and wearing a mask around others.

Asked about Trump’s interaction with Noem, the White House noted the frequency with which the president is tested.

“The president is tested constantly, has tested negative, and those around him are tested as well,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

When asked why Noem was allowed to travel on Air Force One, McEnany referred the question to the Secret Service, but added: “They take the president’s health very seriously. They would never put him in a situation that would put him in harm’s way.”

The Secret Service referred questions to the White House press office, which provided no additional comment.

Ian Fury, a spokesperson for Noem, said Monday on Twitter that the governor had consulted with the White House doctor before she boarded Air Force One and was told it would be OK to fly.

As the number of people hospitalized from COVID-19 in South Dakota has decreased in recent weeks to just 59 people statewide, Noem has doubled down on her relaxed approach to the pandemic. Even as Republican governors in states like Texas have moved to require people to wear masks, Noem didn't require distancing or masks at the July 3 celebration at Mount Rushmore, an outdoor event at which few in the closely packed crowd wore masks.

On Friday night, she told the crowd, “Tonight, if you look to your left, if you look to your right, you’re going to see that this crowd isn’t just from South Dakota, but it’s from everywhere across this nation.”

The influx of tourists for the Rushmore fireworks has some local leaders and doctors concerned that the area could see a spike in cases. Seidel said the governor worries about other effects of the virus, such as unemployment and domestic violence.

When Seidel was asked about a risk to Trump’s health from Noem’s presence on Air Force One, she said, “I don’t understand why Gov. Noem now needs to manage the president’s medical care.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Atlanta Mayor: No need for troops, despite governor’s order

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK and BEN NADLER
Atlanta's mayor says she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point.

National

COVID cases continue to rise across the US

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
Florida governor not revealing the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients, as the outbreak grows.

Coronavirus

At least 8 Mississippi lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 41 minutes ago
At least eight Mississippi lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus after working several weeks in a Capitol where many people stood or sat close together and did not wear masks.

National

US government launches campaign to reduce high suicide rates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By HOPE YEN
The U.S. government is launching a national campaign aimed at reducing high suicide rates, particularly among veterans.

National

NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims that it broke compliance rules in its dealings with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, New York state announced Tuesday.

Latest News

National

US nuclear lab investigates breach at plutonium facility

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press
The area inside the plutonium facility was secured and there was no risk to public health or safety, lab officials said.

National Politics

Mary Trump’s book offers devastating portrayal of president

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president's elder brother, who died in 1981. She has a doctorate in psychology.

National Politics

US notifies UN of withdrawal from World Health Organization

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE
The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, although the pullout won’t take effect until next year, meaning it could be rescinded under a new administration of if circumstances change.

National Politics

Trump says he will pressure states to reopen schools in fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday assailed plans by some local districts to offer in-person instruction only a few days a week and said schools must be “fully operational” even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Trump: We want to reopen schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump spoke at a discussion on how to reopen U.S. schools.

Coronavirus

Debate over reopening schools amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Local and federal officials are debating how to safely reopen schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.