Advertisement

FDA adds to list warning of potentially toxic hand sanitizers

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:29 AM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned of a recent increase in hand sanitizers labeled as containing ethanol but instead have methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and life-threatening when ingested.

The FDA updated an earlier advisory, adding more products it recommended people not use. It said the investigation is ongoing and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

The agency said it is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol, or wood alcohol, that led to recent adverse events including death. Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects, the FDA said.

Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol and are experiencing symptoms should seek immediate treatment. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

Young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an ethanol substitute are most at risk.

The following lists include products tested by the FDA and found to contain methanol, recalled by the manufacturer or distributor, purportedly made at the same facility as tainted products, or have been identified through the agency’s registration and listing database.

The updated list of products:

  • Grupo Insoma, S.A.P.I de CV Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol, NDCs 75744-0200-3, 75744-0200-4, 75744-0201-5, 75744-0202-1, 75744-0250-1, 75744-0250-2, 75744-0500-1, 75744-1000-1, 75744-1000-3, 75744-1001-1.
  • Transliquid Technologies Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer, 75477-435-02, 75477-435-10, 75477-435-12, 75477-435-25, 75477-435-50, 75477-534-10.
  • Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free, 75165-003-02, 75165-004-01, 75165-005-01, 75165-006-01, 75165-008-01, 75165-250-01, 75165-600-01.
  • Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer, no NDC listed.
  • Tropicosmeticos SA de CV Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%, 76676-402-01, 77676-402-02, 77676-402-03, 77676-402-04, 77676-402-05, 77676-402-06, 77676-402-07, 77676-402-08, 77676-402-09, 77676-402-10, 77676-402-11, 77676-402-12, 77676-402-13, 77676-402-14, 77676-402-16, 77676-402-17, 77676-402-18, 77676-402-19, 77676-402-20.

The original list of Eskbiochem SA de CV products:

  • All-Clean Hand Sanitizer, 74589-002-01.
  • Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer, NDC 74589-007-01.
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol, 74589-008-04.
  • Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer, 74589-006-01.
  • The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer, 74589-010-10.
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol, 74589-005-03.
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol, 74589-009-01.
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol, NDC: 74589-003-01.
  • Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer, NDC: 74589-001-01.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the FDA reminded people to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after coughing, sneezing or blowing their nose.

If soap and water are not readily available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent ethanol, also known as ethyl alcohol.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Atlanta Mayor: No need for troops, despite governor’s order

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK and BEN NADLER
Atlanta's mayor says she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point.

National

COVID cases continue to rise across the US

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Florida governor not revealing the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients, as the outbreak grows.

Coronavirus

At least 8 Mississippi lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 39 minutes ago
At least eight Mississippi lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus after working several weeks in a Capitol where many people stood or sat close together and did not wear masks.

National

US government launches campaign to reduce high suicide rates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By HOPE YEN
The U.S. government is launching a national campaign aimed at reducing high suicide rates, particularly among veterans.

National

NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims that it broke compliance rules in its dealings with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, New York state announced Tuesday.

Latest News

National

US nuclear lab investigates breach at plutonium facility

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press
The area inside the plutonium facility was secured and there was no risk to public health or safety, lab officials said.

National Politics

Mary Trump’s book offers devastating portrayal of president

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president's elder brother, who died in 1981. She has a doctorate in psychology.

National Politics

US notifies UN of withdrawal from World Health Organization

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE
The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, although the pullout won’t take effect until next year, meaning it could be rescinded under a new administration of if circumstances change.

National Politics

Trump says he will pressure states to reopen schools in fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday assailed plans by some local districts to offer in-person instruction only a few days a week and said schools must be “fully operational” even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Trump: We want to reopen schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump spoke at a discussion on how to reopen U.S. schools.

Coronavirus

Debate over reopening schools amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Local and federal officials are debating how to safely reopen schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.