Advertisement

Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell shown posing on British throne

Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was pictured posing on a British throne beside actor Kevin Spacey.
Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was pictured posing on a British throne beside actor Kevin Spacey.(Source: Daily Telegraph/CNN)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:30 AM MDT|Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:08 AM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A photo has emerged showing Ghislaine Maxwell, an alleged accomplice of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, posing on a throne at Buckingham Palace.

The picture, which shows Maxwell beside actor Kevin Spacey, was apparently taken in 2002. It was published by the UK-based Daily Telegraph newspaper on July 3.

Epstein was facing sex trafficking charges when he died by suicide in jail last year.

Authorities have arrested and charged Maxwell for her alleged role in helping Epstein recruit girls as young as 14 to sexually abuse.

She was transferred from New Hampshire to New York on Monday, and prosecutors have asked for a Friday court appearance in Manhattan, the Associated Press reported.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Maxwell and Spacey – who also has faced allegations of sexual misconduct – were invited into the throne room by Prince Andrew, who has come under public pressure to explain his relationship with Epstein and allegations by one of his accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Giuffre said she was forced into sexual encounters with Prince Andrew while she was underage. Prince Andrew has denied the allegation.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the photograph of Maxwell and Spacey. A spokesperson for Prince Andrew also declined to comment.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Atlanta Mayor: No need for troops, despite governor’s order

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK and BEN NADLER
Atlanta's mayor says she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point.

National

COVID cases continue to rise across the US

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Florida governor not revealing the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients, as the outbreak grows.

Coronavirus

At least 8 Mississippi lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 39 minutes ago
At least eight Mississippi lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus after working several weeks in a Capitol where many people stood or sat close together and did not wear masks.

National

US government launches campaign to reduce high suicide rates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By HOPE YEN
The U.S. government is launching a national campaign aimed at reducing high suicide rates, particularly among veterans.

National

NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims that it broke compliance rules in its dealings with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, New York state announced Tuesday.

Latest News

National

US nuclear lab investigates breach at plutonium facility

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press
The area inside the plutonium facility was secured and there was no risk to public health or safety, lab officials said.

National Politics

Mary Trump’s book offers devastating portrayal of president

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president's elder brother, who died in 1981. She has a doctorate in psychology.

National Politics

US notifies UN of withdrawal from World Health Organization

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE
The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, although the pullout won’t take effect until next year, meaning it could be rescinded under a new administration of if circumstances change.

National Politics

Trump says he will pressure states to reopen schools in fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday assailed plans by some local districts to offer in-person instruction only a few days a week and said schools must be “fully operational” even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Trump: We want to reopen schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump spoke at a discussion on how to reopen U.S. schools.

Coronavirus

Debate over reopening schools amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Local and federal officials are debating how to safely reopen schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.