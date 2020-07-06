Advertisement

Close family friend of Trumps tests positive for COVID while in South Dakota

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:46 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP/KOTA TV) - Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, has contracted the coronavirus.

Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign’s finance committee, says Guilfoyle was immediately isolated after the positive result to limit exposure. He says she will be retested to confirm the diagnosis because she isn’t showing any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes. Gor says Guilfoyle is doing well and canceling her public events.

Videos surfacing on social media showing Guilfoyle speaking at a campaign event July 2; an event also attended by Gov. Kristi Noem. Neither one wore masks or practiced social distancing. One video reportedly shows the governor hugging Guilfoyle.

Gor says Donald Trump Jr. tested negative but is self-isolating as a precaution. He is also canceling his public events.

The couple was in South Dakota to hold fundraisers for Trump’s reelection. Trump is giving a pre-Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

Health officials in South Dakota have confirmed 50 new coronavirus cases as of Saturday morning. The state has seen 7,028 cases and 97 deaths. The state has 869 active cases and only 54 people are currently hospitalized.

Pennington County has seen the second highest number of cases at 556, although health officials have warned that President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July rally at Mount Rushmore on Friday evening could spread the virus across the state.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

