Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:35 AM MST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Latest News

Legal

GTI Copyright Complaint Procedures

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 10:12 AM MDT
Copyright Complaint Info

Legal

Gray Television, Inc. Terms of Use Agreement

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 7:51 AM MST
Terms of service

Legal

Gray Television, Inc. Privacy Policy

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 7:27 AM MST
Privacy policy

About Us

Americans might love Cinco de Mayo, but few know what they’re celebrating

Updated: May. 5, 2019 at 7:02 AM MDT
While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo commemorates. One survey found that only 10% of Americans could describe the holiday’s origins.

Latest News

About Us

National Coffee Day: A day dedicated to coffee connoisseurs

Updated: Sep. 29, 2017 at 3:32 PM MDT
|
By Heather Janssen
For some people nothing starts the day better than a good cup of joe. That makes today a day for coffee lovers everywhere. Black Hills FOX reporter Heather Janssen caught up with a local coffee spot that loves to help you get through the day.

About Us

Realtors for Kids hold fundraiser in Deadwood

Updated: Mar. 24, 2017 at 9:16 PM MDT
|
By Jeff Voss
Realtors took over Deadwood all to help children in the Northern Black Hills.

About Us

Black Hills FOX defends media free throw title

Updated: Mar. 17, 2017 at 6:57 PM MDT
|
By Jack Caudill
The KEVN Black Hills FOX team was out to defend their title in the media division of the Club for Boys Free Throw Challenge Friday morning.

About Us

Group to push transgender bathroom bill in South Dakota

Updated: Dec. 22, 2016 at 2:47 PM MST
|
By Associated Press
The leader of a conservative advocacy group in South Dakota says he plans to push for another bill to bar transgender students from using bathrooms or locker rooms that don't match their biological gender at birth.

About Us

New little addition to Black Hills FOX family

Updated: Dec. 20, 2016 at 5:09 PM MST
|
By Heather Janssen
Christmas came a little early for one member of the Black Hills FOX team. We are pleased to announce the newest addition to our news family.

Download Our App

Updated: Aug. 29, 2016 at 6:29 PM MDT
See Links Below to Download the App